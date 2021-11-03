Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.60.

ALB traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.95. 1,164,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.37 and a 200 day moving average of $197.79. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $263.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

