$0.07 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 73,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

