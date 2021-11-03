Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MSD Partners L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

MSD Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 30,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.6% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,113.38.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $22.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,335.70. 116,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,546. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,379.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,384.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 43.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.