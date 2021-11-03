Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.23 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $382.05 or 0.00608483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and $507,260.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00085997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,588.12 or 0.07307344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,617.33 or 0.99728494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022241 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 63,431 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

