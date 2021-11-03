Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.96, with a volume of 1338974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

