Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 893,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,755. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

