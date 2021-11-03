My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,070. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that My Size will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

