My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,070. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
