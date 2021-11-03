Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of analysts have commented on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. 14,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.47%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

