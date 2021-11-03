Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 5,822,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.