Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.31 ($123.90).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €93.90 ($110.47). The stock had a trading volume of 670,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.30.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

