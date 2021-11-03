Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €167.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.34 ($186.29).

Shares of DB1 traded up €1.95 ($2.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.00 ($172.94). The stock had a trading volume of 267,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €143.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

