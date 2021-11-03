Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Decreases By 16.6%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 875,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.26. 38,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,363. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 235,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

