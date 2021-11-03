Short Interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Drops By 16.1%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 791,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SLG traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

