BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,585. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

