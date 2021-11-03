Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Ceragon Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

