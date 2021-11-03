Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.32. 10,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,728. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.18. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

