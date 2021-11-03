$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

