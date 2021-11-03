Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.81 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $40.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.61 or 0.00104211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.00267382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00137259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002879 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

