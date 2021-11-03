Dentacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $14.58 Million (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $456,303.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00222376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

Dentacoin (DCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 568,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Dentacoin Coin Trading

