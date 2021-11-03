TEMCO Tops 1-Day Volume of $450,407.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $23.59 million and approximately $450,407.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00085717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00102271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.72 or 0.07305346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.94 or 0.99882230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022284 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

