MSD Partners L.P. Sells 79,324 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MSD Partners L.P. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,324 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Danaher by 68.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,730,000 after buying an additional 186,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.65. The stock had a trading volume of 154,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,101. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

