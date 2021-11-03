PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.63 on Wednesday, hitting $225.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.70.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

