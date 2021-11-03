AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 506,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,848,280. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

