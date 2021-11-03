Melvin Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Melvin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,127.25.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,902.32. The stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,822.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,599.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,612.11 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

