Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Announces Earnings Results

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 23,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,748. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last 90 days. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

