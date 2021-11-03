Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

