Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
Sealed Air Company Profile
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
