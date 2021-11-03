Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96. Ducommun has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $612.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ducommun stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

