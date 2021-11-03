Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $33.47 on Wednesday, hitting $145.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,537. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

