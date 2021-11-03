Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,038 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 532,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
