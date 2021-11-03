China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:LFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 29,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

