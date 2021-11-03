The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.64

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 3271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $642.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

