Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.40

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 50260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,541 shares of company stock worth $2,400,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after buying an additional 3,590,194 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ranpak by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after buying an additional 308,389 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after buying an additional 3,501,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,550,000 after buying an additional 173,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Ranpak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

