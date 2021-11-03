WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.80

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 5144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

