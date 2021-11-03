RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $509.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $23,212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

