Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

