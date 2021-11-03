Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.31 ($115.66).

GXI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($101.41) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GXI stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting €80.20 ($94.35). 92,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($88.94) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.62 and a 200 day moving average of €88.39.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

