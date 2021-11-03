HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,969. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,987.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 49.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 45.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

