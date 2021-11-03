Apron Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Apron Network has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

APN is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

