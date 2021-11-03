Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,315.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $67,027.01 and approximately $5,315.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

