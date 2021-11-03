Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Decreases By 15.9%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 245,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
