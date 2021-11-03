FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,248. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.