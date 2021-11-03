BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of BP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.