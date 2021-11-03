Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.17. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.56 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

