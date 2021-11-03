Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79-6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 53,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

