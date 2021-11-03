Axis DeFi Trading Up 107.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 107.3% against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $863,972.68 and $166,893.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

