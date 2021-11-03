Rigel Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $340,328.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $240,366.81 and $340,328.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00098156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,809,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,436 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.