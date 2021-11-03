Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF remained flat at $$9.08 on Friday. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.