Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 205,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,196. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.