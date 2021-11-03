Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Insiders have sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.26. 127,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.05 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.