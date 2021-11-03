Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.42. 117,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,639. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.